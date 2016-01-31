NPSO investigating fatal stabbing on Sibley Lake

The memorial to 18-year-old Dylan Poche at Lake Sibley. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

Friends of 18-year-old Dylan Poche erect a memorial at Lake Sibley where he was fatally stabbed. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA News 12)

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead Saturday night.

Police say it happened at 11:40 p.m. at the Sibley Lake boat launch in the 900 block of LA Hwy. 504 in the Oak Grove community near Natchitoches, La.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 18-year-old Dylan Kyle Poche of Natchez on the ground suffering from a stab wound to his upper body.

Poche was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, police say they do have a suspect in custody. But, authorities have not released that person's name.

Detectives say they are not releasing any additional information at this time.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2016. KSLA. All rights reserved.