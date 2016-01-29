Jury convicts man of molesting 2 girls under age 13

A Michigan man is behind bars in Caddo Parish, charged with the aggravated rape of 2 Caddo Parish girls.

Roy Arlen Van Nortrick, 42, of Eaton Rapids, Mich., convicted Jan. 28, 2016, of 2 counts of molestation of a juvenile. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)

A Michigan man faces up to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting 2 preteen girls 6-7 years ago.

A Caddo District Court jury convicted Roy Arlen Van Nortrick, 42, Thursday evening of repeatedly molesting the youths in 2009-10 while he lived in Caddo Parish. Both girls were under age 13 at the time.

The 5-woman, 7-man jury returned the guilty verdict at 7:34 p.m., 57 minutes after retiring from Caddo District Judge Brady O'Callaghan's courtroom.

The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force in Eaton Rapids, Mich., took Van Nortrick into custody Oct. 31, 2013. He was extradited to Caddo Parish the next month and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Nov. 19, 2013, on 2 counts of aggravated rape.

Van Nortrick's next court date is Feb. 29. Meantime, he's being held in Caddo Correctional.

Prosecutors said Van Nortrick, who had no prior conviction, will be scheduled for sentencing after results of a court-ordered pre-sentence investigation are received.

Representing Van Nortrick at trial was Mary Harried. Caddo Assistant District Attorneys Mekisha Smith Creal and Monique Y. Metoyer prosecuted the case.

