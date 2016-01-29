Family of slain man believes someone was trying to kill him

Police in Texarkana, Texas, found 32-year-old Fredrick Griffin dead in his home in the 500 block of Waterman Street about 11:45 p.m. Thursday. (Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

An ArkLaTex family believes someone was trying to kill a loved one who was discovered fatally shot in his home.

Police in Texarkana, Texas, found 32-year-old Fredrick Griffin in his home in the 500 block of Waterman Street about 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

No arrest has been made.

Theodore Tyrone Robinson, 35, is being questioned as a person of interest in connection with Griffin's death.

Family members say Griffin made a call for help just hours before he was killed.

"My son's life was in danger, and he called the police at 8 p.m.," said Griffin's mother, Mary Etherly.

Police did respond at 8 p.m. Thursday. Griffin told officers someone was threatening him.



"Someone was trying to kill him," Etherly said.

Police made a report and left.

Griffin was found dead 4 hours later.

Robert Williams shared the last words his best friend texted to his phone. Griffin said "Aye, like he was trying to get my attention. I text him back, and he never said anything else."

In Williams' eyes, those words were a cry for help.

"He was a good person, he went to work, he didn't bother nobody," Etherly said.

Griffin worked as a medication aide at CHRISTUS St. Michael hospital in Texarkana, Texas. "Everybody loved him," Etherly said in noting that lived for helping and serving others.

The slain man's family believes finding his killer will bring closure.

"We want justice and justice will be served," said his aunt Anna Payne. "Then we may have some peace."

