Family offers reward for information on son's alleged killer

Texarkana, AR have released the name of a suspect wanted in connection to a home invasion that turned into a double murder that happened Friday.

Police release the names of the 2 people who were fatally shot in what appears to be an attempted robbery at a Texarkana, Ark., apartment complex early Friday morning.

Police in Texarkana, Arkansas have made an arrest in connection with a home invasion that turned into a double murder last month.

Texarkana, AR police got several 911 calls about shots being fired at an apartment complex where 2 men were found dead. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

The family of a Texarkana, AR man who was recently slain is now offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the suspected killer.

Back in November, 22-year-old Trevon Staten was shot when his home was invaded at Beacon Point Apartments in the 2300 block of Arkansas Boulevard.

Police say they are looking for 27-year-old Justin Damone Johnson. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on a charge of capital murder over the death of Trevon Staten.

The family set up a fund through Texar Federal Credit Union in Texarkana to raise money to give to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of Johnson. The exact amount of the reward is unknown because people can continue to add to the fund.

Staten's pregnant girlfriend and a small child were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting but were not hurt.

If the money in the fund is not given away as a reward, the family says it will go to First Choice Pregnancy Center in Texarkana. Staton's mother says that is what her son would have wanted since his girlfriend is pregnant with his child.

Detectives say the home invasion appears to be drug related and several types of drugs, money and weapons were found at the scene.

Staten was reportedly in his upstairs apartment when several people charged in and at least one person opened fire, fatally wounding him.

A second person, identified as 33-year-old Julian Bolton, was found dead outside the apartment wearing a mask. Police have not said what Bolton's role, if any, might have been in the attempted robbery, nor what the relationship was between Staten and Bolton.

On Dec. 11, U.S. marshals arrested 27-year-old Rashod Rushing in Daingerfield, Texas. Rushing is charged with second degree murder for his alleged role in the Bolton's death.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is urged to call the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

