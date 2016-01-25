Camp Minden burn chamber on its way to Louisiana

The incinerator that will be used to dispose of millions of pounds of M6 propellant currently stored at Camp Minden is finally on its way to Louisiana. Gary Harvey with MJ&H Fabrication told KSLA News 12 the incinerator was loaded onto a barge Tuesday at the Port of Catoosa in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The chamber is about 110 feet long and weighs nearly 436,000 pounds. Officials say it will take about 20 days to travel down the Red River to Natchitoches, Louisiana. From there, the incin...

The incinerator that will be used to dispose of millions of pounds of M6 propellant currently stored at Camp Minden has hit a snag in its journey to Louisiana.

The incinerator that will be used to dispose of millions of pounds of M6 propellant currently stored at Camp Minden (Source: MJ&H Fabrication website)

The incinerator that will be used to dispose of millions of pounds of M6 propellant currently stored at Camp Minden is now on its way to Louisiana.

The incinerator was loaded onto a barge at the Port of Catoosa in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is making its way along several waterways.

The chamber, which is over 100 feet long and weighs over 400,000 pounds, had been held up for several weeks after another bout of flooding on the Red River and connecting rivers.

Officials say it will take nearly 3 weeks for the barge to travel the Arkansas River to the Mississippi River, then travel through a canal to the Red River and eventually arrive at the Natchitoches Parish Port.

From there, it will be offloaded to finish the last leg of its journey by truck and eventually arrive at Camp Minden.

Gary Harvey, President of MJ&H Fabrication, said the chamber is expected to arrive at the Natchitoches port around Feb. 9-10 and should arrive at Camp Minden by Feb. 13-14.

It's expected to take 20 days for the incinerator to travel on the waterways and another 4 days to transport it by land to its destination.

The route from Natchitoches to Camp Minden is as follows: LA 486 south, LA 6 east, US 71/84 north, US 71 north, LA 527 east, LA 157 north, LA 3227 east, LA 164 north, US 80 east to Freight Entrance Rd.

Military officials are already warning there will be delays on the roads those days.

The incinerator will be part of a contained burn chamber destruction method in which the chamber will be connected to an environmental system.

M6 will be loaded into the chamber and burned. The gas that comes from the burn will be sent through the environmental system. As a result of the environmental system, the release of gas into the environment is claimed to be as clean as hospital air, according to the Louisiana National Guard.

