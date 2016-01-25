Barksdale Airman fatally stabbed identified

A Barskdale Air Force Base airman is dead after a stabbing in the parking lot of a Bossier City night club. Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 21-year-old Benjamin William Shaw of Killeen, Texas in connection with the fatal stabbing.

A man is dead after a stabbing in the parking lot of the Rockin Rodeo in the 1000 block of Gould Drive at 2:00 Saturday morning. The man was reportedly stabbed during an altercation involving two groups of men in the rear parking lot of the night club.

Officials at Barksdale Air Force Base have identified the airman the was fatally stabbed early Saturday night.

According to representatives from Barksdale, Technical Sergeant Zechariah Casagranda was the man stabbed in the rear parking lot of Rockin Rodeo at 2:00 a.m.

Casagranda was the assistant NCO in charge of 2nd Munitions Squadron line delivery.

"The tragic loss of an Airman is a deep blow to the men and women of 2nd Munitions Squadron. Our unit is a close group, and in times like this we stand by to support each other and the Airman's family and friends," said Lt. Col. James Hendrickson, 2nd MUNS commander.

Barksdale will host a private memorial service in memory of Tech Sgt. Casagranda for his family and friends.

“We are with his family, confident in the support our Barksdale community offers to all touched by this tragedy. We will continue to work with local authorities throughout their investigation,” said Col. Kristin E. Goodwin, 2nd Bomb Wing commander.

The 34-year-old airman was reportedly stabbed during an altercation involving two groups of men in the rear parking lot of the night club.

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit arrested 21-year-old Benjamin William Shaw of Killeen, Texas in connection with the fatal stabbing. Shaw is facing a charge of second degree murder.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.