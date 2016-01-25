Shreveport man charged with attempted murder in severe beating

Police are looking for the person they say attacked a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

The man wanted for allegedly attacking another man with a metal pole late Sunday night in Shreveport has been arrested and identified.

Willie Lynn, 29, of the 7200 block of Bernstein Ave. is charged with one count of attempted second degree murder.

Police say Lynn struck 41-year-old Dave Delaney multiple times in the head with a metal pole during a confrontation in the parking lot of the Kings Manor Apartments in the 7200 block of Bernstein Ave. just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Delaney was taken to University Health Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Lynn was located in front of the complex and taken into custody without incident, according to police. After he was questioned, investigators say they found information and evidence linking Lynn to the crime.

Lynn has since been booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

