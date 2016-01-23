Lake Bistineau new home for salvinia-eating weevils

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will begin a drawdown on Lake Bistineau within a week to address the spread of giant salvinia.

Bistineau Task Force member-at-large Pete Camp (center), who heads the volunteer group that produces and distributes weevils on Lake Bistineau, talks with Bossier Parish Police Jury member Bob Brotherton (left) and BTF chairman Billy Montgomery.

Salvinia-eating weevils will soon have a new home on Lake Bistineau.

Pete Camp is a member-at-large of the Bistineau Task Force and head of the volunteer group responsible for placing weevils at various locations in the lake. According to Camp, two individuals donated greenhouses to help accommodate the weevils.

One individual donated greenhouse frame that has already been moved to lakefront property on Camp Bistineau Road. Another Lake Bistineau property owner donated a pair of greenhouses after purchasing a Shreveport nursery.

"People really came together to make this happen," said Camp, "We will have our own weevils coming from the greenhouse in the next two to three weeks."

The release of the new batch of weevils will be determined at a later date.

Camp also said the volunteer group handling the distribution of weevils has obtained a non-profit status. The group also has a seven-member board of directors and will add an advisory panel of up to 10 people.

