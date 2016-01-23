Man arrested in fatal stabbing of Barksdale airman

A Barksdale Air Force Base airman is dead after a stabbing in the parking lot of a Bossier City night club.

Bossier City Police say it happened at the Rockin Rodeo in the 1000 block of Gould Drive at 2:00 Saturday morning.

The 34-year-old airman was reportedly stabbed during an altercation involving two groups of men in the rear parking lot of the night club.

The victim was taken by ambulance to University Health in Shreveport where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 21-year-old Benjamin William Shaw of Killeen, Texas in connection with the fatal stabbing. Shaw is facing a charge of second degree murder.

The identity of the airman is being withheld until Barksdale Air Force Base personnel have notified police that all notifications of his next of kin have been made.

