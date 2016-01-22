2 suspects in Shreveport triple shooting indicted

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police have arrested 2 people they believe are responsible for shootings that killed a woman and wounded 2 other females.

The Grand Jury of Caddo Parish returned a second degree murder indictment Thursday for each of the suspects accused in a triple shooting.

The crime happened back in October of 2015 at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in the 700 block of Central St. in Shreveport.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 36-year-old Verdina Crichlow, 43-year-old Tammy Harris and 15-year-old Tranautica Webb, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to University Health where Crichlow later died.

Police say the female victims were shot by 29-year-old Sherman Fredieu and 24-year-old Scarlett Groce.

Fredieu is being held in the Caddo Correctional Center where he is also charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder. His bond is set at $1.1 million.

Groce is also being held at the Caddo Correctional Center. Her bond is set at $500,000.

