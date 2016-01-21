Families mourn boy, man killed by car-train collision

Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
The 8-year-old’s father died months before she was born, and her mother says the girl’s eyes light up when she sees police officers.More >>
The 8-year-old’s father died months before she was born, and her mother says the girl’s eyes light up when she sees police officers.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.More >>
A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.More >>
The pizza’s box had a special message that the man says reminded him his wife, who had recently died, is still watching over him.More >>
The pizza’s box had a special message that the man says reminded him his wife, who had recently died, is still watching over him.More >>
A teacher sent a 12-year-old to the principal’s office last Thursday when she noticed his haircut.More >>
A teacher sent a 12-year-old to the principal’s office last Thursday when she noticed his haircut.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>