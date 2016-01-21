Families mourn boy, man killed by car-train collision

Little River County, Ark. authorities on the scene of the deadly car-train collision Jan. 21. (Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Braden Miller (left), 10, and 37-year-old Bobby Burris died as a result of a car-train collision Jan. 21 in Ogden, Ark. (Submitted family photos)

Two Southwest Arkansas families are mourning 2 of their loved ones who died as a result of a car-train collision.

The boy and man killed were close family friends, and their deaths are being felt through out most of Little River County.

Braden Miller, 10, died at the crossing on Highway 71 near Pine Street in the small town of Ogden. Bobby Burris, 37, was taken to Little River Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Both were passengers in a car being driven by 66-year-old Linda Hobbs, who was taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, where she remains in critical condition.

Preliminary reports suggest their eastbound vehicle was trying to cross the tracks about 5:30 p.m. Thursday when it was struck by a Kansas City Southern train.

Some of Burris's relatives who returned to the accident scene Friday wondered what could have caused such a tragedy.

"It hurts bad to see such a tragedy happen to him, getting hit by a train," Burris's sister Shanette Bells said. "It just ... Words can't express how I feel."

Braden's parents, Amber and John Braswell, live next to the railroad tracks. They said they had just left the house with a close family friend when the collision occurred.

"He was a good kid. He was only 10 years old," John Braswell said. "They were just going to see a basketball game just like him and his Uncle Bobby always done."

Classes went on Friday at L.F. Henderson Immediate School in Ashdown, Ark., which Braden attended.

"This is a very difficult time for our school, and it will be an extra emotional week for our students," said Jason Sanders, Ashdown schools superintendent. "We will be providing extra support; and extra counselors will be available as long as they are needed."

Funeral arrangements for Braden and Burris are pending.

John Braswell said he's worried about his son's funeral. "How we are going to take care of it? You know we can't afford it."

Sanders said his office is working with the community to help with expenses for burying Braden. Anyone who wants to help can call his office at (870) 898-3208, he said.

The fatal accident also has many in the Ogden area saying some of type of warning signals should be placed at the Pine Street crossing.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.