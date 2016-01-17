Friends, law enforcement gather to remember slain Webster Parish Deputy

More than six different law enforcement agencies gathered to escort slain Webster Parish Deputy Sulyn Prince to her final resting place. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

The church bells rang at First Baptist Church in Arcadia and dozens gathered to say goodbye on Sunday to a Webster Parish Deputy.

Sulyn Prince, 69, was described as having kindness beyond this world.

"Everyone loved her. She just was a joy to be around and to work with. Sulyn had a soul of an angel," said Prince's friend, Sylvia Coleman.

Coleman, now a Cullen Police officer, said she knew Prince for 6 years and used to work with her at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. That was also the last place Coleman saw her.

"And she waved her little wave at me and that was the last time I seen her." Coleman said.

Last Monday, Prince was reported missing from her house in Homer. Police said they found evidence that led them to her body which was found in a shallow grave nearby.

Betty Wicks who taught with Prince at Gibsland Elementary School nearly 30 years ago was stunned by the news.

"I said, 'Could that be my Sulyn? Our Sulyn??'" said Wicks. "She loved the children and they loved her very much. We all did."

Though Prince was found alone, at her funeral she was given an escort of more than 6 law enforcement agencies led by her own Webster Parish Sheriff Department.

"We said in her funeral, 'Things will get better' and we believe that," said Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton. "Certainly, it's a blow to our department. Not only to our staff, to our division."

Last week, 35-year-old Jermaine Johnson was arrested and charged in her death. He lived right behind Prince

Johnson is a convicted sex offender and has a criminal history of rape.

His motive in the case is still unknown.

Sexton told KSLA News 12 he's working with the Claiborne Parish District Attorney on the next step in the case.

"Put it before the system," Sexton said. "I think they'll have a grand jury that will convene before long to hear the charges against him."

As Prince was carried away to her final resting place, flanked by her fellow officers, her friends carried the hope that the kindness she showed in life will go on after her death.

"Come together. We don't have a lot of time. Let's all just come together," Coleman said.

Jermaine Johnson is locked up on a $1 million bond on a charge of second degree murder.

