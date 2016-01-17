Shreveport church honors law enforcement with MLK service awards

In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and community service, a Shreveport church is trying to bridge the gap between police and residents.

On Saturday night, Mt. Canaan Baptist Church held its 3rd Annual "MLK Service Awards."

This year, the church decided to give 15 service awards as well as a number of medals to law enforcement officers.

Organizers of the awards told KSLA after a hard year in the headlines they thought it was important to honor their officers.

"Here lately, law enforcement has been in the news for the bad things that they have done and we want to show them regardless of what the outside people see, us as a church under them as law enforcement, we support them 100%," Organizer Isha Gay said.

Among those receiving service awards were Shreveport Police Chief Willie Shaw, Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams, U.S. Marshal Henry Whitehorn, Sr., Louisiana State Police Captain Tom Madden, Shreveport City Marshal Caldwell, Bossier City Marshal Whit, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator and Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington.

