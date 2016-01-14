Alleged kidnapper now facing second robbery charge

Shreveport police have identified 2 children believed to have been abducted by a man they say is responsible for a home invasion and kidnapping late Tuesday night.

Suspect photo from surveillance camera in Citizens Bank on Benton Road in Bossier City during a robbery Jan. 5 (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

An alleged kidnapper now faces a second charge of robbery, as the search intensifies for the two small children taken from their Shreveport homes earlier this week.



Meanwhile, Shreveport Police monitored their dedicated tip line overnight and received not one lead to aid their quest to find 2 kidnapped youths and the couple suspected of abducting them.

Police Cpl. Breck Scott said that's highly unusual, particularly given the nature of this case.

Louisiana State Police today released a new photo of 1 of the youths as well as 1 of the suspects plus further description of the 2 suspects.

State police issued a statewide Level II Missing/Endangered Child Media Advisory Wednesday and have put neighboring states on notice for 7-year-old Donnie Simmons and 2-year-old Elijah Wong.

Keith Rogers, 34, and 28-year-old Antoinette Wong, were identified by the boy's father as Simmons' mother and Rogers' girlfriend. The couple allegedly took Wong's 2-year-old son from a home in the 4500 block of Pro Street about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the pair took Simmons at gunpoint in a home invasion just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Wallace Avenue. That's in Shreveport's Caddo Heights neighborhood.

Elijah Wong is described as a 2-year-old black male child who has black hair styled in dreadlocks and brown eyes. He stands about 2 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. Elijah Wong last was seen wearing blue, yellow and green pajamas and a blue jacket with lime green stripes.

Donnie Simmons is a 7-year-old black male child who has black hair styled in dreadlocks and brown eyes, police say. He stands about 3 1/2 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. Donnie Simmons last was seen wearing red Nike shoes, dark blue jeans, a gray jacket and a red and black shirt.

Police have said they believe the children to be in imminent danger. They also say they do not believe the youths children have been harmed.

Rogers and Antoinette Wong both should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities say.

She is a 28-year-old black female who has black hair and brown eyes, stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. Antoinette Wong last was seen wearing a dark-colored burka that covered her hair and left only her face visible. She also was clad in a heavy black coat, blue jeans and black shoes.

Rogers is a 34-year-old black male who has a full beard, a tattoo of a cross on his left cheek, black hair styled in dreadlocks to his shoulders and brown eyes. He stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Rogers last was seen wearing a black jacket, a bright yellow T-shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

Court records show Rogers has served time on a 10-year sentence imposed in 2005 after he pleaded guilty to 2 counts of manslaughter in connection with a crash he caused while evading police.

Now Rogers is wanted on a charge of simple robbery in connection with the holdup just before 2 p.m. Jan. 5 of Citizens National Bank in the 2000 block of Benton Road in Bossier City. Witnesses told police the man showed a sign demanding money to a teller but did not show a gun or indicate he had one. The man was caught on surveillance cameras at the time of the robbery and reportedly left the bank in a tan or gold Toyota Camry being driven by a woman.

On this Thursday morning, January 14, Cpl. Scott told KSLA News 12 that Rogers is now charged in a very similar robbery. That one happened about 9:25 a.m. Friday, January 8 at the Post Office Employees Federal Credit Union in the 2400 block of Texas Avenue in Shreveport. Witnesses told police the man handed a teller a note demanding money and later left in a dark-colored 4-door sedan being driven by a woman.



Cpl. Scott says surveillance cameras also caught Rogers in this second robbery case, as well. Scott added that several employees also identified Rogers from a lineup of six photos. An arrest warrant charges him with first degree robbery with bond set at $100,000.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service are assisting Shreveport and state police with their investigation. Officers say they also are working with the Department of Homeland Security in case the suspects try to leave the country.

TO HELP

Authorities urge anyone with information about the child abductions

to call Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers' dedicated tip line

at (318) 673-7373.

