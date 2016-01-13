Jury finds former SPD officer not guilty of abuse of office

A Shreveport police officer has been jailed in connection with an investigation into a sexual assault that the victim claims took place inside the police department.

A Shreveport police officer has been fired for violations of department policies, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

SPD officer fired following arrest on charge of abuse of office

A former Shreveport police detective on trial for abuse of office in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct with a crime victim has been found not guilty by a Caddo Parish jury.

James Greene, 44, was arrested in February 2015 after a woman came forward to claim that Green had assaulted her in his office at the Shreveport Police Complex while she was there being interviewed in connection with harassing phone calls case she had reported.

The criminal trial began on Monday and lasted 2 and a half days.

Greene, who joined the department in February of 2000, was initially placed on paid administrative leave following the incident. He was fired 2 weeks later following a pre-disciplinary conference on the charge.

He still faces a civil suit in connection with the allegations.

The woman who says she was raped by Greene in his office is claiming her civil rights were violated. She is seeking compensation from Green, as well as Police Chief Willie Shaw and the City of Shreveport.

The counts in the civil suit include failure to train, false imprisonment, unconstitutional seizure, policy and custom, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent hiring, training and/or supervision.

A date for that suit to go to trial in federal court has not yet been set.

The Shreveport Police Department has declined to comment on the pending lawsuit.

