Missing/endangered alert issued for children taken by man wanted for bank robbery

Police are looking for the man who robbed a Bossier City bank early Tuesday afternoon by showing the teller a sign demanding money.

Police have released surveillance images from the robbery Friday morning of the Post Office Employees Federal Credit Union.

Police believe a couple wanted in connection to a bank robbery are also responsible for a home invasion that happened late Tuesday night on Wallace Avenue. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Suspect photo from surveillance camera inside Citizen's Bank on Benton Rd. in Bossier City during robbery on Jan. 5 (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Shreveport police have identified 2 children believed to have been abducted by a man they say is responsible for a home invasion and kidnapping late Tuesday night. The man is also wanted on a warrant in connection to a bank robbery in Bossier City.

As a result, Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Missing/Endangered Child Media Advisory for 7-year-old Donnie Simmons and 2-year-old Elijah Wong.

"The public can help us in the apprehension of the suspects as well as locating the children," State Police Trooper Matt Harris said.

Police say Simmons was taken at gunpoint by 34-year-old Keith Rogers and 28-year-old Antoinette Wong in the home invasion that happened just after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Wallace Avenue in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

"Two homes, two separate individuals, so we have a total of three parents involved in this. Miss Wong is the common denominator," said Shreveport Police Cpl. Marcus Hines.

Officers also said Rogers was armed at the time.

"Mr. Keith was armed with a handgun at least on one of the incidents," Hines said.

Police say Rogers and Wong, identified by the boy's father as Simmon's mother and Rogers' girlfriend, also took Wong's 2-year-old son from a home in the 4500 block of Pro St. around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Rogers is a suspect in the robbery of a Citizen's Bank on Benton Rd. on Jan. 5. Police say both Rogers and Wong should be considered armed and dangerous, and that the children are believed to be in imminent danger. However, they also say they do not believe the children have been harmed.

They say they do not have information at this time indicating whether Wong has custodial rights to the children.

Elijah is described as a 2-year-old black male child with black hair styled in dreadlocks, brown eyes, approximately 2’0” tall and weighing 35 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue, yellow and green pajamas and a blue jacket with lime green stripes.

Donnie is described as a 7-year-old black male child with black hair styled in dreadlocks, brown eyes, approximately 3’6” tall and weighing 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing red Nike shoes, dark blue jeans, a gray jacket and a red and black shirt.

Antoinette Wong is a 28-year-old black female with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’7” tall and weighing 115 pounds. Keith Rogers is a 34-year-old black male with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’5” tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has a tattoo of a cross on his left cheek.

According to court records, Rogers has served time on a 10-year sentence imposed in 2005 after pleading guilty to 2 counts of manslaughter resulting from a crash he caused while evading police.

He is now wanted on a charge of simple robbery in connection with the robbery of the Citizens National Bank in the 2000 block of Benton Road in Bossier on January 5. According to Bossier City Police Department spokesman Mark Natale, a man walked into the bank just before 2 p.m. Witnesses told police the man showed the teller a sign demanding money, but did not show a gun or indicate that he had one. The man was caught on surveillance cameras at the time of the robbery, and reportedly left the bank in a tan or gold-colored Toyota Camry driven by a woman.

A similar robbery happened Friday at the Post Office Employees Federal Credit Union in the 2400 block of Texas Avenue in Shreveport. Police say witnesses reported the man walked into the credit union around 9:25 a.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money. Police say the man left the scene in a dark colored Toyota Camry driven by a woman.

Investigators are working to see if the two robberies are connected.

Shreveport Police and Louisiana State Police are joined by the FBI and U.S. Marshals in the investigation. Police officers also report they're working with the Department of Homeland Security in case the suspects attempt to leave the country.

Anyone with information on this abducted child case is urged to immediately call 911, or the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300, or Sgt. Stacey Pearson of the Louisiana State Police/Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children at 337-962-2605 or via email at stacey.pearson@la.gov.

