2 arrested, 2 sought in vehicle fraud case

A Ruston man is facing serious charges after Louisiana State Police say he used fraudulent paperwork to purchase 9 vehicles. And police say they're still looking for two more people for their alleged roles in the crimes.

State police say during their investigation into a complaint of a stolen vehicle, they arrested 30-year-old Jarious Bell of Ruston, Louisiana on charges of illegal possession of stolen things.

In December of 2015, LSP was contacted by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office on reports of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Abbot Street in Ruston.

Police say a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was found at the address and recovered by the sheriff's office.

After further investigation, police say they discovered Bell used fraudulent paperwork at several different locations throughout Arkansas and Louisiana to receive loans to buy several vehicles.

Those vehicles included: a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS, 2014 Dodge Challenger, 2014 Dodge Ram pickup, 2015 Alfa Romeo, 2015 Infiniti SUV, 2015 GMC Denali pickup, 2015 Lexus RCF, 2015 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle and a 2015 Voltage 5th wheel travel trailer.

The total value of the vehicles is over $500,000.

Bell is being held in the Lincoln Parish Detention Center where his bond is set at $125,000.

Police also arrested 36-year-old Kretena Hunter of Ruston, who they say was Bell's girlfriend and was in possession of three of the stole vehicles.

LSP is asking for the public's help with finding Jesse L. Jackson of Simsboro and Donald Jackson of Grambling, for their alleged roles in the case.

Pictures of Jesse Jackson and Donald Jackson have not been made available.

Troopers are also looking to recover two more stolen vehicles, a 2015 red Hyundai Sonata and a 2014 black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the LSP Insurance Fraud Unit at 318-362-4588 or Troop F at 318-345-0000.

