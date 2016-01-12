Man accused of raping Bossier woman captured in East Texas

A Haughton man was arrested for allegedly raping and kidnapping a Bossier City woman before attacking her with a sharp object around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Bossier City police say 38-year-old Marcus Rashad Thomas was taken into custody by Texas authorities just hours after an arrest warrant was issued charging him with the crimes.

According to police, Thomas detained a 31-year-old woman inside her home on San Antone Dr. before attacking her and a 33-year-old male relative with a "sharp object."

Both victims were taken to University Health hospital for treatment. Police say the woman was cut multiple times and had to undergo surgery. She is recovering and is expected to survive.

The male victim was treated and released.

During their investigation, detectives say they were able to link Thomas to the assaults and a warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives say they also received information that Thomas was possibly heading to Houston, Texas in a 2008 white Cadillac Escalade and issued a BOLO (be on the lookout for) to Texas authorities.

Around 7:30 p.m., a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a traffic stop on Thomas' vehicle on Highway 59 near Lufkin.

Thomas was taken into custody and will be extradited to Bossier City.

Thomas is charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree rape and kidnapping.

His bond is set at $2 million.

