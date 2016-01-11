Bossier City students unveil Little Free Library

The chains are coming off of a Little Free Library in Shreveport after the City Council voted on Tuesday to pass a moratorium allowing Little Free Libraries in the city.

The chains are coming off of a Little Free Library in Shreveport after the City Council voted on Tuesday to pass a moratorium allowing Little Free Libraries in the city.

The Shreveport City Council voted Tuesday to introduce an ordinance regulating book swap boxes called Little Free Libraries, but not all book lovers think the government regulation is a good idea. The proposed idea isn't final, another vote on the issue is expected at their October 13 meeting.

The Shreveport City Council voted Tuesday to introduce an ordinance regulating book swap boxes called Little Free Libraries, but not all book lovers think the government regulation is a good idea. The proposed idea isn't final, another vote on the issue is expected at their October 13 meeting.

Elementary students in Bossier Parish joined efforts to set up their own Little Free Library.

Monday, the student council at Stockwell Place Elementary unveiled their new book swap box. They constructed the free-standing library and a parent painted it.

Students made sure to fill out all the official forms before putting their Little Free Library in place.

"After we learned about the issues that Shreveport had with their Little Free Library, we thought it would be a wonderful way to teach social studies to our student council members about zoning laws and things like that," said Stockwell Place Student Council Sponsor Carolyn Goodwin.

Sam Marsiglia with the Bossier Metropolitan Planning Commission told KSLA News 12 that they currently don't have any ordinances or anything on the books about Little Free Libraries. However, anyone planning to set up one is urged to call them so they can make sure it isn't in a spot it shouldn't be.

Bossier's MPC is currently working on an ordinance for future Little Free Libraries.

The Little Free Library is located on Parliament Drive in the Carriage Oaks Crossing subdivision in Bossier City.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.