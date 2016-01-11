16-year-old charged with murder in Bowie Co. shooting, chase

Brenda Hardeman sits at the front of the picture in all red (Source: Levester Hardeman)

One man is in custody after leading police on a high speed chase from Redwater, TX to Wake Village. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

The teen arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Monday in Redwater and the police chase that followed has been charged with murder and evading arrest.



The suspect, a 16-year-old male, allegedly fired shots and led police on a high speed chase in a stolen car after a 50-year-old woman was shot and killed inside her Redwater, TX home.

Preliminary reports suggest the teen suspect returned to the home on Fagan Lane after a previous argument, crawled underneath a house and fired at the house next door, according to police. Authorities say one of the rounds struck 50-year-old Brenda Hardeman, killing her.

"I don't think he had any connection with this lady at all. I think that the person was an accidental victim from what I've been told at this point," said Bowie County Sheriff James Prince.

We spoke with Hardeman's husband Monday afternoon, who said they were in the front room of their home when the shooting started.

He went into the kitchen to make some coffee, and then went into the front room to get his wife and grandchildren out of harm's way. He tells us he was unable to move them fast enough.

"I was getting her, trying to go down the hall and shots rang out, a couple shots rang out, and I felt some stinging in my arm, but it didn't really bother me. I was concerned about my wife, and she said 'I've been shot,'" recalled Levester Hardeman, Brenda's husband.

Levester Hardeman says Brenda died in the hallway. They would have been married 10 years this June. He says he did not know the 16-year-old personally, he just recognized him from walking down their street before.

Police say the chase started on Fagan Lane in Redwater, where they say the Hardeman's body was found just after 12 p.m.

While officers were responding to the shooting call, police say the teen suspect stole a vehicle from the scene. While fleeing, the teen reportedly struck the car of Constable Chris Lee.

"He side-swiped me. I turned around and chased him all the way back into Texarkana and he was driving at least 100 miles per hour or better," said Bowie County Constable Chris Lee.

According to police, the teen led them on a chase from there through Nash, TX. He was taken into custody in Wake Village, TX around 12:30 p.m. The vehicle the suspect was driving had several bullet holes in the car, but police have not released who fired the shots.

Authorities say a loaded shotgun was recovered from the front seat of the stolen vehicle and is believed to have been used in the shooting.

The suspect's name is not being released because he is a minor. Whether the teen will be prosecuted as an adult will be up to the district attorney, who is reviewing the case.

