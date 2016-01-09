Shea Patterson shines in U.S. Army All-American Game

*Press Release*

SAN ANTONIO (January 9, 2016) —The West squad defeated the East, 39-7, in front of a crowd of 39,121 at the 2016 U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. The West team’s win put them up two games with nine wins to the East’s seven in the Army Bowl series. The West team’s QB Shea Patterson (Bradenton, FL) was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

“We are proud to be able to continue to showcase and recognize the talents of America’s youth while celebrating the team that makes a difference every day for the Nation – the U.S. Army,” said Mark S. Davis, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for marketing. “We congratulate the West team on their win, but really it was America who won today. The players, musicians and Soldiers who participate each year in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl represent young men and women of character who have dedicated themselves to excellence.”