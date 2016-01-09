Police searching for suspects after Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Detectives are working to identify and catch the 2 people who robbed a west Shreveport business at gunpoint late Friday evening.

Police say the holdup happened at approximately 9:42 p.m. at the Family Dollar store in the 2700 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Both males reportedly were wearing masks and dark-colored clothing and were armed with handguns.

They took an undisclosed amount of money then fled on foot.

Store employees were not injured.

Police are working to recover footage from surveillance cameras to help them identify the duo.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the robbery to call Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the group's website lockemup.org.

