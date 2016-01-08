Surveillance photos released of suspect sought in USPS Credit Union robbery

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police have released surveillance images from the robbery Friday morning of the Post Office Employees Federal Credit Union.

Police say witnesses reported the man walked into the credit union in the 2400 block of Texas Avenue about 9:25 a.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money.

While the man reportedly claimed to have a gun, no weapon was seen.

Police say the man was described as a black male, who left the credit union and got into the back seat of a dark-colored Toyota Camry, possibly with Virginia tags, being driven by a woman. While initial information provided by police included a witness describing the woman as wearing a "full burka," an official description indicates she was "possibly wearing a dark-colored cloth around the lower portion of her face" when they fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Investigators are looking into some leads, including whether Friday's robbery is connected to the robbery Tuesday of the Citizen's Bank on Benton Road. In that case, the robber was described as a black male, who also had a female getaway driver.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the armed robbery to contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or www.lockemup.org

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of the 2 suspects.

