Bossier Parish deputies investigating casino burglary

The casino portion of the building remained closed Friday morning, but the Handi-mart is open for business. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at the Red River Casino in south Bossier.

Investigators are looking for a suspect or suspects who entered the casino in the 7900 block of Barksdale Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Red River Casino is one of three businesses at the Red River Travel Plaza. All three businesses had closed for the evening at the time of the burglary.

The casino portion of the building remained closed Friday morning.

There is no description of the people or person responsible.

The suspect(s) reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to Bill Davis with the Bossier Sheriff's office, same location was hit in a strong-armed robbery last year. That case is still unsolved.

Anyone with information about Friday morning's burglary is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff's Office at 318-965-2203.

