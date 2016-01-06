AR woman charged in husband's death appears in court

A Miller County woman is behind bars for allegedly murdering her husband early Tuesday morning.

The family of the Miller County, Arkansas woman charged in the stabbing death of her husband is speaking out.

Tarah Fries faced Miller County Circuit Court Judge Wren Autrey for the first time Wednesday.

The 25-year-old is charged with second degree murder for allegedly killing her husband.

When deputies arrived to the couple's home in the 15000 block of Miller County Road 10 early Tuesday morning, they found 35-year-old James Fries lying outside with a stab wound to the chest. James died before he could be taken to the hospital.

During questioning, Tarah Fries reportedly told deputies she had video of her husband using methamphetamines and he was trying to get her phone.

According to the arrest affidavit, Tarah Fries locked herself in the bathroom with a knife and when her husband kicked in the door and tackled her, the knife punctured his chest.

Prosecutor Stephanie Black says the defense may claim self-defense.

"Please don't judge Tarah so hard, she's had a hard life," pleaded Tarah Fries' aunt, Kay Young. "It's hard on all of us and we are just hoping for the best for everybody."

In the meantime, family members are trying to support Tarah Fries.

"Still in shock because Tarah is not a mean person, she just got a lot of anger built up in her that she never got counseling for," explained Jewell.

Investigators are still waiting on autopsy results to determine exactly how James Fries died.

Tarah Fries' bond was set at $10,000. She has since bonded out of jail.

