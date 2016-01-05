BAFB airman charged in child's death on base

A Barksdale airman remains in custody following the death of his 2-year-old stepson on base last week, but authorities say he has not been charged with a crime at this point.

Airman 1st Class Colton Ballance, assigned to the 2nd Security Forces Squadron, was charged by military authorities on Dec. 23 with the murder of his two-year-old infant stepson in base housing.

Ballance has been in custody on Barksdale since Oct. 14, 2015. On the morning of Oct. 13, 2015, Ballance's wife called base emergency officials to report that she believed her son was deceased. The child had been put to bed the night before and when she went to check on him that following morning he was unresponsive. Ballance was questioned that same day and brought into custody where he has remained since.

"The death of a child in any circumstance is a terrible thing, and our hearts go out to all involved in this case," said Col. Kristin Goodwin, 2nd Bomb Wing commander. "Our military justice system is strong and fair. We will deliver accountability in the face of this tragedy."

According to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Article 118 (3) - Murder - is defined as, "Any person subject to this chapter who, without justification or excuse, unlawfully kills a human being, when he is engaged in an act that is inherently dangerous to another and evinces a wanton disregard of human life."

A preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held at Barksdale on Feb. 12 and is open to the public.

