Woman indicted in birthday celebration murder

Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after their car ran into the rear of a flatbed truck. The wreck on Interstate 20 at mile marker 34 in Bossier Parish caused traffic to back up for miles.Traffic already had slowed for authorities to further investigate shootings and a wreck Saturday that killed 1 and wounded another.
A Minden woman is facing murder charges for her alleged role in a shooting and wreck Saturday.
Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
Deputies found bedding, water bottles, food, and plastic bottles filled with urine.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
