Woman indicted in birthday celebration murder

A Minden woman is facing murder charges for her alleged role in a shooting and wreck Saturday.

Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after their car ran into the rear of a flatbed truck. The wreck on Interstate 20 at mile marker 34 in Bossier Parish caused traffic to back up for miles.Traffic already had slowed for authorities to further investigate shootings and a wreck Saturday that killed 1 and wounded another.

Louisiana state troopers and Bossier sheriff's deputies conduct a follow-up investigation Nov. 24 along eastbound Interstate 20 at mile marker 36 in Bossier Parish. (Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Wreck further impacts traffic where authorities are investigating slaying

A Bossier Parish grand jury returned a second degree murder indictment this week for 47-year-old Dora Blake.

Police say back on November 21, 2015, Blake shot and killed her son 22-year-old Patrick Hollingsworth.

Authorities say Blake, Hollingsworth and a female passenger were traveling eastbound on I-20 after visiting a casino in Bossier City. The trio had been reportedly out celebrating Blake's birthday. Police say for unknown reasons, Blake took out a handgun that was in the vehicle and shot Hollingsworth and the female passenger.

Hollingsworth died at the scene. The female passenger was taken to University Health hospital for treatment.

Blake was taken to the hospital for a medical observation following the crash. She was later arrested on the murder charges.

Blake was initially charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder, but was indicted on Jan. 4 for second degree murder.

She is being held in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.

