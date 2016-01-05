Suspect sought in Benton Rd. bank robbery

Police are on the scene gathering evidence and working to get surveillance video. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Police are looking for the man who robbed a Bossier City bank early Tuesday afternoon by showing the teller a sign demanding money.

"The note was threatening in a way from what I understand, but did not indicate he was armed," said Bossier City Police Department spokesman Mark Natale.

According to Natale, the man reportedly walked into the Citizen's Bank in the 2000 block of Benton Rd. just before 2 p.m. Witnesses told police the man did not brandish a gun or indicate that he had one.

He left the bank in a tan or gold-colored Toyota Camry driven by a black female, heading north on Benton Rd.

The same bank was robbed in March of 2010.

During that time, a man wearing a ski mask reportedly pulled out a gun, took money, and ran off. The suspect, Ronald Lee Broset, was caught and pleaded guilty to simple robbery in August of 2010 and was sentenced a few months later to 7 years in prison.

Anyone who has information about this case or can identify the suspect in the bank security camera photo is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

