Public meetings being held for input on Shreveport's I-49 connec - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

  • How should I-49 be completed?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Build through the inner-city
    58%
    303 votes
    Loop around the city
    37%
    196 votes
    Undecided
    5%
    26 votes
  • Public meetings being held for input on Shreveport's I-49 connector

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments (NLCOG) will hold 6 meetings to give information on build alternatives for an Interstate 49 Inner City Connector on January 19-22, 2016.

The NLCOG initiated a Stage 0 Feasibility Study on the I-49 Inner City Connector in 2009 to determine whether a linkage of the current I-49 with the future I-49 North would be feasible. That process was completed in 2010, and the project is now in the Stage 1 Planning/Environmental portion of the 6-stage Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development project development process.

During the Stage 1 process, refinements of the impact area will occur to allow a more specific corridor, as well as any needed or desired neighborhood enhancements, to be recommended. 

The meetings will be at various locations across Shreveport:

Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Shreveport Chamber of Commerce
400 Edwards Street
11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
 
Hamilton-South Caddo Branch Library
2111 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
 
Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
1500 Pierre Avenue
11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Shreveport Convention Center
400 Caddo Street
6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. 

 
Thursday, January 21, 2016
Louisiana Technical College -
Shreveport-Bossier Campus
2010 N. Market Street
11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church
1666 Alston Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Construction typically does not begin until Stage 5 of the process.

