Public meetings being held for input on Shreveport's I-49 connector

It's a decision that has loomed over the city of Shreveport for years.

Closing the I-49 Gap: Finding out how to finish I-49

The Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments (NLCOG) will hold 6 meetings to give information on build alternatives for an Interstate 49 Inner City Connector on January 19-22, 2016.

The NLCOG initiated a Stage 0 Feasibility Study on the I-49 Inner City Connector in 2009 to determine whether a linkage of the current I-49 with the future I-49 North would be feasible. That process was completed in 2010, and the project is now in the Stage 1 Planning/Environmental portion of the 6-stage Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development project development process.

During the Stage 1 process, refinements of the impact area will occur to allow a more specific corridor, as well as any needed or desired neighborhood enhancements, to be recommended.

The meetings will be at various locations across Shreveport:

Tuesday, January 19, 2016

Shreveport Chamber of Commerce

400 Edwards Street

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.



Hamilton-South Caddo Branch Library

2111 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.



Wednesday, January 20, 2016

Galilee Missionary Baptist Church

1500 Pierre Avenue

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Shreveport Convention Center

400 Caddo Street

6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.



Thursday, January 21, 2016

Louisiana Technical College -

Shreveport-Bossier Campus

2010 N. Market Street

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church

1666 Alston Street

Shreveport, LA 71101

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Construction typically does not begin until Stage 5 of the process.

