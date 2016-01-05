Miller County woman accused of stabbing husband to death

A Miller County woman is behind bars for allegedly murdering her husband early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the 15000 block of Miller County Road 10 in Fouke, AR at 2:09 a.m. for a stabbing.

When they got there, deputies say 35-year-old James Edward Fries had been stabbed in the chest. LifeNet EMS treated him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner Josh Hawkins made preparations to send the body to Little Rock, AR for an autopsy.

Tarah Waynett Fries, 25, was arrested at the house and charged with murder, according to deputies. She is being held at the Miller County Detention Center.

Deputies say the incident may have stemmed from an earlier argument.

There were other people in the house at the time including an 18-year-old and small children, according to deputies.

No other injuries were reported.

Both Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Arkansas State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.