Camp Minden burn chamber arrival delayed

The incinerator that will be used to dispose of millions of pounds of M6 propellant currently stored at Camp Minden (Source: MJ&H Fabrication website)

The incinerator that will be used to dispose of millions of pounds of M6 propellant currently stored at Camp Minden has hit a snag in its journey to Louisiana.

Gary Harvey with MJ&H Fabrication told KSLA News 12 the incinerator is still at the Port of Catoosa in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The vessel was loaded onto a barge at the port last month, but never moved.

Harvey explained that the boat that was scheduled to move the chamber was running behind, and once the barge finally did make it to Tulsa, the rivers were too swollen to safely transport the incinerator.

Now, Harvey says they're waiting on word from the barge company on when the chamber will be on its way to Camp Minden.

Once they're given the green light, Harvey says the path the barge will take will be from the Arkansas River to the Mississippi River. It will then travel through a canal to the Red River and stop at the Natchitoches Parish Port.

From there, it will be offloaded to finish the last leg of its journey by truck and eventually will arrive at Camp Minden.

The route from Natchitoches to Camp Minden is as follows: LA 486 south, LA 6 east, US 71/84 north, US 71 north, LA 527 east, LA 157 north, LA 3227 east, LA 164 north, US 80 east to Freight Entrance Rd.

Military officials are already warning there will be delays on the roads those days.

Officials say it's expected to take 20 days for the incinerator to travel on the waterways and another 4 days to transport it by land to its destination.

The chamber is over 100 feet long and weighs 436,000 pounds.

The incinerator will be part of a contained burn chamber destruction method in which the chamber will be connected to an environmental system.

M6 will be loaded into the chamber and burned. The gas that comes from the burn will be sent through the environmental system. As a result of the environmental system, the release of gas into the environment is claimed to be as clean as hospital air, according to the Louisiana National Guard.

Officials are not able to provide an estimated date that the barge will leave Oklahoma at this time. They say they're continuing to monitor the river levels.

