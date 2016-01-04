2 suspects arrested in Stonewall home invasion

Two men are in custody for their alleged roles in a home invasion in Stonewall, La. over the weekend.

Just before midnight Saturday, Jan. 2, DeSoto Parish deputies were called to a home in the 1600 block of Highway 171 on reports of a home invasion.

The complainant reportedly told police that 2 men came to his house and forced their way inside. Before leaving, the suspects reportedly struck the victim.

According to deputies, the victim was able to give them a description of the vehicle and shortly thereafter, the vehicle was spotted on Stonewall-Preston Rd. traveling at a high rate of speed.

Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over but the suspects refused to stop and entered into Caddo Parish, according to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle finally stopped on Berry Road in Keithville, La. where the passenger, 48-year-old Kerry Carpenter, was taken into custody while the driver fled.

DeSoto K-9 Rex and his handler were called to the scene to help find the driver, 35-year-old Richard Lafitte.

During the search, authorities say Rex bit one of the deputies assisting in the search. The deputy was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Lafitte was later found inside a residence in the area and taken into custody.

Both Carpenter and Lafitte were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and later transferred to the DeSoto Parish Detention Center.

Carpenter is charged with principal to home invasion and resisting an officer by giving false information.

Lafitte is charged with home invasion, aggravated flight from an officer and driving under suspension.

Both men are currently being held in the DeSoto Parish Detention Center.

