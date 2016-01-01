New Year's babies: Shreveport-Bossier's first birth of 2016 brings twins

Sarah Campbell (l) was born at 12:27 a.m. at University Health, weighing 4 pounds, 10 ounces. Her slightly younger sister, Sariah, arrived at at 12:38 a.m., weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Mom Shadonica Campbell with New Year's twins Sarah (left) and Sariah (right). (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport's first baby of the new year has company: A twin sister born 1 minute later.

Sarah Campbell was born at 12:37 a.m. at University Health, weighing 4 pounds, 10 ounces, 16.5 inches long. Her slightly younger sister, Saria, arrived at 12:38 a.m., weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

The identical twins join 4 older siblings, one of whom was also born on New Year's Day, 7 years ago. That daughter was the second baby born in Shreveport in 2008.

Mom Sharonica Campbell says a scratch on one of the girl's noses helps her tell them apart right now, but she plans to paint their toenails different colors to make sure there are no mix-ups moving forward.

Campbell says twins run in her family.

