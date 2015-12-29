United Way of Greater Texarkana receives $10,000 donation

Money donated to United Way of Greater Texarkana Tuesday was raised from the Third Annual Texarkana Live United Football Bowl Game played earlier in the month. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

The United Way of Greater Texarkana received some big money Tuesday morning.

The organization was presented with a $10,000 check representing money raised from Third Annual Texarkana Live United Football Bowl Game played earlier in the month.

"One of the main reasons we do this game is to help our community and to have a benefit for the United Way that services so many organizations in town," explained Allen Brown, chairman of the committee for the Live United Texarkana Bowl.

The bowl now has a title sponsor, too. Texarkana businessman Dean Barry and his wife LaCretia donated $75,000 to become the first title sponsor of the Texarkana Live United Bowl.

"I think this is the smallest city in the United States that has a bowl game, and I want this to be the most successful bowl game we can possibly make it," said the retired insurance agent.

Barry will be the title sponsor of the Texarkana Live United Bowl for the next three years.

According to the United Way of Greater Texarkana website, "The mission of United Way of Greater Texarkana is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of the community to advance the common good. United Way of Greater Texarkana is a local non-profit organization that advances the common good in the Greater Texarkana area. We believe that everyone has a right to a good life and a responsibility to improve our community. United Way of Greater Texarkana is led by a volunteer Board of Directors comprised of local citizens from all walks of life."

