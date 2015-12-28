NWS confirms 7 tornadoes across the ArkLaTex

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Only the front porch remains on this home after an EF2 tore through Harrison Co. on Sunday. (Source: Nicolette Schleisman/KSLA News 12)

The National Weather Service now says the severe storms that swept across the ArkLaTex on Sunday produced at least 7 tornadoes - 1 EF-2 and 6 EF-1s - across Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana.

Storm survey teams from the Weather Service's Shreveport office have been out every day this week looking for damage from the storms that hit Sunday and early Monday morning. Teams found their 7th track, 1 left by an EF-1 that struck at 11:10 p.m. Sunday about 4 miles west-southwest of Homer in Claiborne Parish, on Thursday

No structural damage was found with this tornado, the Weather Service said, but winds estimated to be 80 mph to 90 mph uprooted several and snapped several trees along and north of Dutchtown Road..

Survey teams earlier this week found an EF-2 tornado with 120 mph winds had damaged several homes and buildings along FM 1793 near Woodlawn, Texas, in Harrison County, Texas. That's just north of Marshall, Texas. That tornado also damaged multiple homes on Blackjack and Pope City roads. Two mobile homes were destroyed, and multiple trees and power lines were downed.

In Caddo Parish, the Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes. Both are being classified as EF-1, with winds around 105 mph. One hit about 7 miles northeast of Mooringsport, La. It primarily damaged trees but also caused minor damage to a mobile home.

The other was near Blanchard, La. That tornado damaged 2 mobile home parks. It lifted 1 mobile home off its foundation and sent a tree flying through another. Several mobile homes had damage to their roofs and skirts. One outbuilding was destroyed.

An EF-0 tornado with winds of 75 mph to 85 mph touched down near DeKalb, Texas, shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday. A mobile home along County Road 4251 had some roof damage. Several trees along County Road 3306 were snapped before the tornado lifted.

The same storm produced damaging straight-line wind gusts in DeKalb. Winds estimated at 70 mph to 80 mph uprooted several trees and tore roofing shingles off numerous houses. A light pole at the city park was snapped, and the metal roof was lifted off a downtown building.

KSLA News 12 received numerous photos of a tornado near Patmos, Ark. The Weather Service determined this was an EF-1 with winds of 95 mph to 105 mph. While it was on the ground for less than a mile, it partially lifted the roof off a mobile home along Arkansas 355 and snapped several trees.

Another tornado touched down near Willisville in Nevada County, Ark. Rated an EF-1 with winds of 95 to 105 mph, it snapped trees, destroyed a few outbuildings and damaged the roof of 1 house.

