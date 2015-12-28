Blanchard residents band together to clean up from suspected EF-1 tornado

The severe storms that swept across the ArkLaTex produced at least 7 tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. Straight-line winds also produced damage in a few areas.

The National Weather Service had crews in Harrison County, Texas, to assess damage there Monday morning.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Large tree limbs were snapped off during the storm. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

Cleanup continues at Country Aire Mobile Park in Blanchard, where Sunday's storms left downed trees and debris scattered everywhere.

It's the same story that dozens of their residents are facing now: Trying to do the cleanup work on their own.

Big or small, everyone's pitching in.

Sheryl Goins took in her front porch Monday, which had been smashed along with her truck.

“I'm a courier, sub-contractor. With no truck, there's no job and I'm a single Mom, so…” Goins said, trailing off.

Just across the way, water damage has almost disintegrated Stephanie Ecklund's roof. Now, she said she has a leaky roof and a chimney that’s been blown off.

"I can't even use my fireplace to heat up the house, which is what I was using,” said Ecklund.

The National Weather Service calls the storm a preliminary EF-1 tornado, which picked up Christie Walters' house.

"The little fun house rides that go up and down like this? That's what our house was doing last night, so it's definitely a bad experience,” Walters said.

Some residents said the storm's arrival caught them off-guard,

"I'd always heard that there was like a great, big railroad kind of train sound but it didn't make that,” said Todd Dock. “It just psssshhhhh and then we felt the trailer vibrate."

Falling trees did most of the damage and some residents said they'd warned their landlord before that they were rotting.

"Some of these trees already should have come down,” said Stella Rosenke.

With revving chainsaws and the strength in their backs, these residents united to clean up, thankful that they all were still alive.

"I'll figure out how to fix everything else as long as they're OK,” Goins said.

"We're all a big community in this trailer park,” said Ecklund. “We're going to help each other."

Some local aid groups came to the park during clean-up. The nonprofit “B A Blessing” brought hot food to the residents and the Louisiana Outlaw Militia helped remove fallen trees and debris.

Residents were also forced to set up makeshift roadblocks using dumpsters and giant logs to stop a line of onlookers from driving by and taking pictures of the damage. The residents ask anyone who isn’t bringing help and who doesn’t live there to give them their space.

KSLA spoke with the landlord of Country Aire Mobile Park, Aneta Michenaud, who is based out of California.

She tells us property managers were on scene this afternoon to assess the damage and they said they're prepared to offer help cutting down the remaining fallen limbs.

