Broken Bow Lake officials opening floodgates

The gates were last opened all the way at the Broken Bow Lake Spillway Monday May 15, 2015. (Source: W.Storey)

The floodgates were last opened May 25, 2015 on Broken Bow Lake, sending a rush of water down the Mountain Fork River.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open the floodgates at Broken Bow Lake to an all time high at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Broken Bow Lake in McCurtain County, OK has risen 10 feet in the past 24 hours. Early Monday morning it was less than 3 feet from the top of the spillway.

The corps opened all 8 gates to 1 foot at 3 a.m. and 2 feet at 7 a.m. Around 10 a.m. they will open the floodgates to 3 feet, which is higher than ever before and will no doubt create major flooding downstream.

At around 8 a.m., the corps was releasing flood water at a rate of 16,800 cubic feet per second. The corps also anticipates the amount of water being released from the dam to increase given the 8 a.m. flood water inflow.

Valliant Emergency Management advises people to be prepared for flooding downstream and also suggests people abandon flood prone areas immediately. Anyone in the area is asked to be careful, avoid driving into flood waters and seek high ground if they hear sirens sounding near the dam.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has a team of engineers and rangers on site, monitoring the situation.

Beaver's Bend State Park has been evacuated and State Highway 259A has been shut down because of the rising water, according to the park's assistant manager Mike Willeby.

Valliant Emergency Management also says it looks like the water pump station that provides water to Broken Bow gravity flow system may be compromised again. This will create a major water outage if it does.

Back in May, 13 people, including 3 children, were trapped in a 2-story rental cabin near Broken Bow. They were all rescued safely by boat.

It happened on the Mountain Fork River southeast of Broken Bow in McCurtain County.

The rush of water came after all of the flood gates at Broken Bow Lake were opened to relieve major flooding there, sending a rush of addition water down the Mountain Fork.

As of 11 a.m., the lake reached 629 feet, according to Valliant Emergency Management. Back in May, it only reached 628.66 feet.

