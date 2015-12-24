'Christmas with a Trooper' brings holiday cheer to hospitalized children

'Christmas with a Trooper' event kicked off today to help children in hospitals. (Source: Louisiana State Police/Facebook)

Troop E (Alexandria) Troopers and their families brought presents to children in hospitals as a part of the "Christmas with a Trooper" event.

Bright and early Thursday morning, Troopers converged at Troop E and began packaging gifts for children who are hospitalized.

Troopers and their families visited children at nine hospitals including Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and the Sabine Medical Center.

Many of the gifts came from clubs, schools, businesses and individuals.

