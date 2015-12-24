Burn chamber on barge, headed to Louisiana

Those interested in knowing more about the process that will be used to dispose of millions of pounds of improperly-stored explosives at Camp Minden will have a chance Tuesday night to hear from the company contracted to do the work.

The material been described as a ticking time bomb if left unchecked.

There will be no open burning of the 15 million pounds of M6 propellant left improperly stored and abandoned at Camp Minden back in October 2012.

The incinerator was first transported from MJ&H Fabrication, Inc. to the Port of Catoosa (Source: MJ&H Fabrication)

The incinerator that will be used to dispose of millions of pounds of M6 propellant currently stored at Camp Minden is finally on its way to Louisiana.

Gary Harvey with MJ&H Fabrication told KSLA News 12 the incinerator was loaded onto a barge Tuesday at the Port of Catoosa in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The chamber over 100 feet long and weighs 436,000 pounds.

Officials say it will take about 20 days to travel down the Red River to Natchitoches, Louisiana where it will be off loaded. For the last leg of its journey, the chamber will be driven to Camp Minden, which is expected to take at least 4 days.

Military officials are already warning there will be delays on the roads those days.

After discussing the best, safest way to get rid of the explosives, the Louisiana National Guard hired MJ&H Fabrication to build the vessel.

The State of Louisiana entered into a contract with Explosive Service International (ESI) on June 17, 2015, to conduct the destruction of approximately 15,687,247 pounds of M6 propellant and approximately 320,890 pounds of Clean Burning Igniter currently stored at Camp Minden.

The initial contract was for $19,292,648 and may be increased to approximately $34-$35 million. This is based on receipt of additional funding that comes from the U.S. Treasury’s Judgment Fund on behalf of the U.S. Army for the work.

The incinerator will be part of a contained burn chamber destruction method in which the chamber will be connected to an environmental system.

M6 will be loaded into the chamber and burned. The gas that comes from the burn will be sent through the environmental system. As a result of the environmental system, the release of gas into the environment is claimed to be as clean as hospital air, according to the Louisiana National Guard.

The contained burn chamber is expected to arrive at Camp Minden on January 8, 2016.

The entire destruction process is expected to be completed in January 2017.

