Investigators calling fire in vacant house suspicious

A fire Dec. 24 damaged a vacant house being remodeled in the 1900 block of Abbie Street in Shreveport. (Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport fire investigators are calling an overnight fire suspicious.

It was reported at 12:47 a.m. Dec. 24 in the 1900 block of Abbie Street. That's a couple blocks east of Booker T. Washington High School.

The fire started in the ground-level basement area of the hillside structure, Shreveport Fire Department officials said.

The vacant house was being remodeled, they said.

The 14 Fire Department units that responded to the call had the fire under control within 10 minutes.

