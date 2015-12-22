Sewer line rupture causes concern near Cross Lake

Out of caution, city leaders have shut down some fishing spots.

Fisherman Eddie George wishes he had been given more notice about the sewage spill.

A sewer line break happened at the end of Judy Court at Bickham Bayou.

A sewage line break in a Shreveport bayou is causing a major concern on Cross Lake.

The sewer line broke on Saturday, city leaders say its now temporarily contained. However, some residents are upset they didn't find out about it until days after it happened.

Before Shreveport resident Eddie George could cast his fishing line Monday afternoon, police told him his fishing spot was closed because a sewer pipe ruptured spewing sewage into Bickham Bayou.

The leak happened Saturday, the same day George caught, cooked and ate fish out of this water.

"It made me angry because I've ingested this stuff," said George.

Two days after the leak, the city temporarily shutdown fishing areas out of "an abundance of caution."

But George feels they should have done it sooner, "Shouldn't these people know they are fishing in contaminated water?"

Brenda Nash, who lives near the ruptured sewer line, found out what happened when she noticed fish floating at the surface.

"It was thousands of them, I never saw so many fish just gasping for air," she said. "I couldn't watch, it was just so sad watching them dying like that."

According to Water and Sewerage Director Barbara Featherston, the break happened at the end of Judy Court at Bickham Bayou.

"The leak has been temporarily contained. The leak occurred when a 27 inch pipe ruptured," Featherston said in an email. "‎We are procuring the material needed for the repair and will have a contractor install the pipe by directional drilling starting the first week in January," she said.

"They did come and address the situation and they have been out here everyday since," said Nash, who explained city employees reacted quickly once they were notified of the problem.

According to Featherston, prior to the containment, some sewage did travel into Cross Lake, the city's drinking water source.

"However it will not impact the drinking water due to the quantity of, distance and our treatment process," Featherston said.

"It needs to be fixed, anything around this lake where we are drinking water from, needs to be repaired properly," said Shreveport resident Alvin Lee.

According to Nash, this isn't the first time they've had this problem and she hopes this time, the problem is fixed for good.

City leaders say the areas closed down for fishing are expected to open back up within the next day or two.

