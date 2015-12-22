Santa's helpers put together toys at Bossier City dealership

A few of Santa's helpers are offering some extra assistance assembling toys this year.

Red River Chevy in Bossier City is working to put together bicycles and toy cars.

Santa's helpers say many parents are stopping by for a visit with the "toy technicians."

"Last year we took in a total of 74 toys. Just yesterday, which was our first day, we took in a total of 54. So, I think today we're up to about 65. So, I would say we're probably going to be in the 75-85 range by Thursday," said Head Elf Kelli Spearman.

Residents have until Wednesday to stop by the service department which is doubling as Santa's workshop during regular business hours.

Red River Chevy is located at 221 Traffic Street in Bossier City.

The toy technician service is free.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.