Ashdown boys burned improving, benefit set to help with expenses

Two Ashdown, Ark., brothers, ages 13 and 9, who were burned when a barbecue grill exploded remain in serious but stable condition Tuesday morning.

2 boys hurt in grill explosion in serious but stable condition

Two Ashdown, Ark. brothers who were severely burned in a backyard grilling accident Monday remain in serious condition at an Arkansas hospital.

Family members say the 2 boys burned last month after a barbecue grill exploded are improving, but are expecting to celebrate a delayed Christmas.

Idie McCullough Jr., 9, and Joseph McCullough, 13, were hurt while trying to light a grill back on Nov. 23 in Ashdown, Arkansas.

Family members said the boys were trying to make a surprise dinner for their parents when the accident happened. Unfortunately, the grill somehow exploded, severely burning both Idie and Joseph.

The brothers were airlifted to Arkansas Children's Hospital's in Little Rock.

A close friend of the family says one of the boys has now been transferred from PICU at Arkansas Children's Hospital to the burn unit with his brother.

Idie McCullough Jr. suffered burns to 60 percent of his body and his brother, Joseph McCullough suffered burns to 50 percent of his body.

A musical benefit for the family will be held on January 16, 2016 at the Community Freewell Church in Ashdown at 5:00.

Proceeds will go toward medical bills for both children.

The boys' uncle also set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses.

