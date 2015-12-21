Cab driver attacked, robbed at gunpoint in Bossier City

Bossier City police search for men who reportedly robbed and attacked a cab drive Monday morning. (Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

Bossier City police are on the hunt for the armed robbers who held up a cab driver Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 500 block of North Circle near Cox Street around 10:45 a.m. after the cabbie called them saying he was robbed by 3 men at gunpoint.

The cab driver told police he was dropping the men off when one of them pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Before leaving the cab, the man with the gun hit the cab driver in the head with the end of it, according to police.

Police say the cabbie was OK and not taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The men got away on foot with an unknown amount of money.

K-9 units and Bossier City police combed the area searching for the men.

The men were reportedly picked up from the Roadway Inn in Bossier City in the 3000 block of Hilton Dr.

Police do not have a good description of the men at this time.

