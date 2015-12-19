Memorial run for slain Shreveport Police officer races on

The sun rose on a cold Saturday morning but the sight of the crowds warmed Jackie LaValley's heart.

“It’s unbelievable that they would come out and run when it’s this chilly!” she said.



More than 400 people ran for 12.84 miles, the badge number of fallen Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley.



Back in August, he was fatally shot while responding to a call at a Queensborough neighborhood home.



Four months later, Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway was packed with the pounding of feet on the pavement.



It was a bittersweet day for Jackie, LaValley's mother.



“It's good and sad because Thomas would have been 30 today,” she said.



She said he had just bought a house in Shreveport, one he only stayed in for a month.



“After the house, I think he was going to look for a wife and give me some babies. But he'll never be able to do that now,” Jackie said.



Saturday's run was about taking LaValley's story to Washington D.C. for National Peace Officers Memorial Day in May 2016.



But LaValley's family doesn't want to go without the officers assigned to them after LaValley's death.



"These officers never left y'all's side. Never,” memorial run organizer Chris Redford told Jackie at the race. “So we want to make sure the other two police officers get to go, too. So that's what the proceeds from this race are doing."



Some runners never knew LaValley.



They said that doesn't matter.



"Especially around the holidays, I know it's got to be hard for his family. So anything that can help out as a community. We've got to support," said runner Sam Meza.



"Really to kind of take a stand in our community,” echoed runner Montie Dobbins. “This violence is not acceptable, so we're going to stand with our law enforcement."



As the dust settled Saturday, a mother who lost her son had just one request.



"I wasn't through with him. Just remember him and other police officers,” Jackie said.



It was tragedy that brought this run together.



Hope sent their steps forward into the horizon of a new day.

The family is trying to take all four of the officers assigned to them to Washington, D.C. with the funds earned from the run.

The City of Shreveport is already paying for two of the officers to make the trip.

Copyright 2015. KSLA. All rights reserved.