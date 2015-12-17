Portion of I-49 closed Friday for crash scene investigation

A portion of the northern part of I-49 northbound at Highway 169 will be closed Friday morning.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says crash investigators will be conducting a traffic investigation from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, Dec. 18.

Sheriff's deputies told KSLA News 12 the investigation is regarding a wreck that happened nearly a week ago, claiming 3 lives and leaving 1 person fighting for her life.

Officers were notified about 10:30 p.m. Saturday that a Toyota Corolla, driven by 34-year-old Ronald Elton Wheatley, was traveling south in a northbound lane of Interstate 49 just north of LA Hwy. 169 when it reportedly collided head-on with a Kia Spectra, driven by 54-year-old Charles Michael Creel.

The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the Kia, 18-year-old Caleb Michael Creel, died at the scene.

Another passenger in the Kia, 53-year-old Linda Jean Creel, was taken to University Health hospital where her condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities initially said they do believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and an open container was reportedly found in Wheatley's car.

Friday, crash investigators will be back at the scene in attempts to reenact what actually happened.

Motorists are urged to use an alternate route until at least noon on Friday.

