1 arrested, 1 at large in Texarkana double murder

Texarkana, AR have released the name of a suspect wanted in connection to a home invasion that turned into a double murder that happened Friday.

Police in Texarkana, Arkansas have made an arrest in connection with a home invasion that turned into a double murder last month.

Back on Nov. 20, officers were called to the Beacon Point Apartments in the 2300 block of Arkansas Boulevard.

Detectives say the home invasion appears to be drug related and several types of drugs, money and weapons were found at the scene.

The two men killed were identified as 22-year-old Trevon Staten and 33-year-old Julian Bolton.

Staten was reportedly in his upstairs apartment when several people charged in and at least one person opened fire, fatally wounding him.

Bolton was found dead outside of the apartment wearing as mask.

Police have not said what Bolton's role might have been in the attempted robbery, nor what the relationship was between Staten and Bolton.

Staten's pregnant girlfriend and a small child were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting but were not hurt.

On Dec. 11, U.S. Marshals arrested 27-year-old Rashod Rushing in Daingerfield, Texas.

Rushing is charged with second degree murder for his alleged role in the death of Julian Bolton.

Police are still looking for 27-year-old Justin Damone Johnson and an arrest warrant charging him with capital murder has been issued for the death of Trevon Staten.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is urged to call the Texarkana area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

A monetary reward is offered to anyone with information leading to Johnson's arrest.

