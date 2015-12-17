Annual report cards for Louisiana schools, districts released

The Louisiana Department of Education has released its annual report card for schools and districts across the state.

The data was compiled from the 2015 spring Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers or PARCC tests, and shows only two school districts in Northwest Louisiana with one or more failing schools.

In Bossier Parish, two schools received the distinction as Top Gains Schools, four schools moved up a letter grade, 11 others showed improvement and 19 maintained their letter grade from the previous year.

Benton High and Meadowview Elementary were named Top Gains Schools. Both, in addition to Bossier High and Central Park Elementary, went up a letter grade; and showing improvement were Airline High, Bellaire Elementary, Benton High, Benton Middle, Bossier High, Central Park Elementary, Cope Middle, Elm Grove Middle, Haughton Middle, Meadowview Elementary and Parkway High.

Overall, Bossier Schools made numerous gains in 2014-2015 and now ranks among the top 15 districts across the state. The district maintained its "B" grade.



In Caddo Parish, 15 of the 65 schools currently have an "F" grade. However, perhaps the most surprising of those failing schools is Northside Elementary which dropped from a C to an F.

Those who improved by at least 1 letter grade were: C.E. Byrd, Captain Shreve High, Huntington High, Mooringsport Elementary, Westwood Elementary, Southwood High and Midway Professional Development Center.

"If you'll look at Midway that came out of 'F' status, we'll look at strategies that were successful in that school," said Caddo Parish Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree.

Overall, Caddo Parish School District is still at a "C" average, and is just one tenth of a point up from 2014.

"Before you know it we will be a 'B' and we'll continue to work from that point to go even higher," added Goree.

Bienville Parish School District is still ranked at a "B" grade overall, and the stats revealed only 1 school, Saline High, dropped a letter grade.

DeSoto Parish schools did well overall, holding onto their "B" letter grade. Three schools in the district; North DeSoto High, Mansfield Middle and Mansfield High all saw improvements. Mansfield High climbed from a D to a B, while Mansfield Middle was the only school in the district to drop a letter grade.

Claiborne Parish saw a big improvement overall in its district with a jump from an overall letter grade of "D" in 2014 to a "C" in 2015.

Of their 5 schools, Haynesville Elementary, Homer Elementary and Homer Junior High, saw improvements. Haynesville Jr./Sr. High and Homer High remained the same.

Webster School District is still holding on to its "C" average, with improvements from 2 of its 15 schools; 4 schools declined. North Webster High and Doyline High both stepped up a letter grade while Brown Upper Elementary, Browning Elementary, Lakeside Junior-Senior High and Webster Junior High all fell at least 1 letter grade.

Two of Natchitoches Parish's 15 schools received failing grades; George L. Parks Elementary and Middle School and Frankie Ray Jackson Sr. Technical Center. But the most improved schools were East Natchitoches Elementary and Middle School, Fairview-Alpha Elemntary and Junior High, Goldonna Elementary and Junior High, Cloutierville Elementary and Lakeview Junior and Senior High.

Goldonna Elementary improved from a "D" to a "B," and overall the district received a "C."

Red River Parish was one of only 2 districts in Northwest Louisiana to improve their overall letter grade. The district rose from a "D" to a "C," and Red River Junior High was the only school to improve a letter grade while Red River High and Red River Elementary remained the same.

Sabine Parish School District seems to have remained the most consistent with its grade from 2014. The district kept its "B" average and 1 of its 9 schools, Many Elementary, improved while the others remained static.

To see a breakdown of all of the school and district grades across the state, click here.

