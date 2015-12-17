Fire burns vehicle under metal shed in southwest Shreveport

A vehicle under a detached metal parking shed in southwest Shreveport caught fire the morning of Dec. 17, 2015. (Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

A vehicle burned in southwest Shreveport early Thursday morning.

It was reported at 2:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Lone Oak Drive. That's in the vicinity of Kaylin Drive and Melody Lane.

The vehicle was parked under a detached metal shed.

Shreveport firefighters had the fire under control within 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The fire heavily damaged the vehicle. The shed sustained minor damage.

