Bossier elementary students surprised with bikes

Students at a Bossier City school were surprised with bikes Wednesday morning.

The Simple Church Men's Group gave away 60 bikes to Central Park Elementary students.

"We decided to bless the children from area schools for Christmas that weren't going to get anything for Christmas," said Men's Life Group Leader Jeff Phipps. "Upon ourselves we just raise some money to donate bikes for Christmas. And so it's grown from 40 bikes to the first school to now 240 bikes for 4 schools in Bossier and Caddo"

The students were nominated by their teachers to receive the bikes depending on their needs.

The students will be able to take their bikes home with them.

The men's group plans on giving a total of 240 bikes this year and hopes to give even more next year.

