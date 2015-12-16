Bossier elementary students surprised with bikes - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier elementary students surprised with bikes

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Students given bikes as Christmas present. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12) Students given bikes as Christmas present. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Students at a Bossier City school were surprised with bikes Wednesday morning.

The Simple Church Men's Group gave away 60 bikes to Central Park Elementary students.

"We decided to bless the children from area schools for Christmas that weren't going to get anything for Christmas," said Men's Life Group Leader Jeff Phipps. "Upon ourselves we just raise some money to donate bikes for Christmas. And so it's grown from 40 bikes to the first school to now 240 bikes for 4 schools in Bossier and Caddo" 

The students were nominated by their teachers to receive the bikes depending on their needs. 

The students will be able to take their bikes home with them. 

The men's group plans on giving a total of 240 bikes this year and hopes to give even more next year.

